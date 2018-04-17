CM Parrikar to undergo 3rd phase of treatment from Monday By Digital Goa - April 17, 2018, 9 :49 pm Third phase of treatment of CM Manohar Parrikar will start from Monday in a hospital in United States. CM Parrikar today telephonically spoken to TCP minister Vijay Sardessai & Health minister Vishwajeet Rane. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS CM Parrikar to undergo 3rd phase of treatment from Monday Digital Goa - April 17, 2018, 9 :49 pm Three new ferry boats costing 1.9 cr launched Digital Goa - April 17, 2018, 6 :28 pm CCP extends contract of garbage treatment plant in Panaji Market despite protest Digital Goa - April 17, 2018, 5 :43 pm labour department goes online Digital Goa - April 16, 2018, 10 :35 pm