Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar presented a revenue surplus budget of Rs 202.48 cr. The Gross budget size for 2017-18 is Rs 16,270 cr as against Rs 14,694 cr in 2016-17.Rs 10,872 cr estimated revenue; Rs 10,670 cr estimated expenditure. There has been 3 fold increase in central funds. Rs 3224.61 cr is the state share of central taxes which is 22.4% of net budget.

🔸 Tax Proposals – Goa Budget 2017-18

* VAT will be 15 % on petrol. Price of Petrol will go up but will be kept less than Rs 65.

* Propose to withdraw entree fee for vehicles at check posts when GST it implemented

* State will gain, if any shortfall, to be compensated by the central govt once GST is implemented

* No VAT on electric vehicles; 1% reimbursement of VAT on aviation turbine fuel

* Excise duty on beer manufacturing increased

* Moratorium on registration of rent a bike withdrawn

* Processing fee for registering partnership firms; Rs 1000 to register societies

🔸 Goa Budget 2017-18 – Salient Features

* State planning board will be closed.

* Special VRS will be introduced for those employees who can’t cop up with growing work

* Usage of Aadhar Card for schemes.

* Lot of lethargy in government – Time bound services act will be implemented.

* Disproportionate assets and other cases will be investigated by vigilance and for that matter special squad will be constituted in vigilance department

* Digitisation of all property transactions will be made.

* Aim to achieve 6 percent growth in agriculture. Greater emphasis on Horticulture crops and floriculture

* Assured price for sugar cane increased from Rs 2500 to Rs 3000

* Varaha palan scheme will be introduced for pig rearing.

* 6 Cr additional grants for primary schools giving education in Konkani and Marathi

* Additional 50 counselors and 15 supervisors in all schools and higher secondary’s will be recruited

* Entire backlog of laptop distribution will be covered this year. 11th std students will be given laptops.

* Comprehensive transport facility for students.

* Rs 50 Cr budgetary provision made for laptops distribution

* Impact assessment survey will be done for DSS and Griha Aadhar scheme. Then financial assistance under these schemes will be increased based on inflation index

* Goa will be made 1st Beggars free state in the country. Rehabilitation centre will be set up for beggars.

* Total renovation of all old age home

* Autism complexes to be established across Goa in support of Autism Institute of India

* Rs 978.8 Cr for social sector, Rs 475 for women and child empowerment, Rs 190 Cr for tribal welfare

* GMC to celebrate 175 years of its existence. Rs 150 crore set aside for setting up burns unit in Goa Medical College. Primary health centre will be upgraded with more beds. Use of military personnel for administration & security supervision of Goa Medical College

* New South Goa District hospital will be ready for public use in 2018

* Budget to focus on revamping entire education system in the state. Integrated educational complexes at Margao and Mapusa will be developed.

* Special grant of Rs 20 cr for Mapusa, Curchorem and Rs 10 cr for Bicholim for special infrastructure projects

* Panaji to get Rs 550 crores from centre through Smart City mission.

* Work of Ribandar bypass road will be completed by Dec 2017

* Deendayal health insurance scheme made optional for govt employees

* New depart for rural development will be set up

* Dedicated cell in PWD to look after PM Gram sadak yojana and other infrastructure works

* New E-governance projects in all municipalities including CCP

* During this financial year New Mandovi bridge and Amona Virdi bridge will be completed

* Work of new Khandepar bridge costing Rs 297 cr will be completed before 2020.

* Increase in PWD budget allocation by 40%, total allocation of Rs 1900 Crore

* Four railway overbridges to be built in Goa with financial support from rail ministry.

* 20 MLD water treatment plant for Panaji will be completed till 2018.

* Road safety audit worth Rs 220 crores to be taken up this year.

* 100 dual pump Solar power water supply projects in remote areas will be introduced

* New sewage system in Candolim and Bicholim

* Rs 105 cr provided for creating additional infrastructure for 36th national Games in next year.

* NCC will be strengthened from school to college level

* Goa state co- operative bank an apex body is in bad stage. It needs professional care and not political care. Rs 20 cr provided to take care of the same.

* CCTV cameras in all Taluka Godowns of civil supply to reduce thefts

* Goa will be made kerosene free state.

* LPG gas connections to left out families

* Second solid waste treatment plant at Cacora in south Goa this year.

* By 2020 Goa will be made garbage free state

* Below 40 microns plastic will be completely banned in Goa.

* 116 Crore provided for garbage management

* By June 2017 waste management corporation will be made fully functional

* Master plan to protect turtle nesting sites

* Seed bank for preservation of Goan seeds and crops

* Rs 150 crores allotted for improving public transport, especially to tourist destination.Dedicated traffic management plan for all major cities in Goa

* Panaji, Mapusa and Bicholim Bus stands upgradation will be put on fast track

* Taxi owners will get subsidy scheme like bus owners

* Coastal security will be strengthened

* Emergency monitoring system for Fire safe Goa

* Dabolim airport will be upgraded on a time to time basis even after Greenfield Mopa international airport is completed.

* All street lights to be converted to LED by December 2017

* 90 B type quarters at Porvorim and 40 B type quarters at Arlem for police personnel

* Bird festival this year at Khotigao wild life sanctuary

* Betul Chapora and Talpana jetties will be upgraded.

* IFFI infrastructure works will be on fast track

* Dedicated task force to take work at Donapaula

* Reworked pension scheme for Journalists

* Focus on total implementation of current IT policy; Start up promotion board to be established

* IT park work in Chimbel to be taken up on priority – 2 years time

* Regional Plan to be completed and notified by December 2017

* Digital payment will be made financial rewarding. Schemes to discourage cash transaction

* Five major cities to be connected with tourist places with frequent plying of KTC with a budget of Rs.150 cr.

* Special policy to protect and preserve Goa’s wetlands

* 30% reservation for local population in housing board projects

* 100 cr budget towards Konkan Railways

* Theme Park around Mayem lake

* Mini helipad at Old Goa for high end tourism

* Archival exhibition of Portuguese and Modi script marathi records will be organised

* Konkani bhavan will be constructed

* Opinion poll day will be celebrated in a big way

* Appropriate legislation to regularise houses on communidade lands. First Chimbel, Camrabhat and Zuarinagar slums will be rehabilitated