Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has written to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah assuring him peaceful coexistence and prosperity of Lamani community in the state while suggesting that newspaper reports that quoted tourism minister of taking action against Lamani community were misleading. CM Parrikar was replying to the grave concern expressed by Karnataka CM over the drive launched against Lamani community on the beaches and some objectionable statements made by Tourism Minister against this community.