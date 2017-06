Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will announce the winners of the “Chief Minister’s Startup Challenge – 2017” on June 15, 2017 (Thursday) at 10 a.m. at “Nalanda”, 5th floor, EDC House, Panaji, Goa. The completion aims to boost entrepreneurship in Goan youth. Three winners will be chosen from the 10 shortlisted entries. A panel of judges comprising of Businessman, Technology Experts, Academicians, Investors, etc. have evaluated the applications and shortlisted the best 10 entries.