Digital Goa- Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today took stock of state run Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC)’s performance for the last five years. Comprehensive report of various activities carried out to promote tourism and also reports about posts filling at GTDC were presented before the CM.

“GTDC now received Rs 70 crore from Centre out of total Rs 200 cr which was sanctioned recently,” informed GTDC Chairman Nilesh Cabral. The corporation report said that 14 activities have been taken up to promote tourism in the state and the activities were executed without spending any money from the state coffers.Various problems faced by project under GTDC were also discussed during the meeting.

“We have abolished 75 posts during last five years and also outsourced few services,” Cabral added.

CM is expected to hold another meeting with GTDC officials in the next week.