Home News CM to campaign in Karnataka Polls News CM to campaign in Karnataka Polls By Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 8 :34 pm Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the forthcoming Karnataka assembly elections to be held in April-May 2018. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Six illegal shacks demolished in Calangute and Candolim Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 10 :43 pm Auctions for cashew zones in Goa to begin from January 17 Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 9 :33 pm Bus charred to ashes at Thivim-Madel, all passengers safe Digital Goa - January 10, 2018, 7 :57 pm Photo Electoral Rolls available for public inspection for a week from Jan 10 Digital Goa - January 9, 2018, 10 :30 pm