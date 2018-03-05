Digital Goa: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be travelling to Mumbai today for further medical checkup and based on doctor’s advice may travel overseas for further treatment said an officer attached to Chief Ministers Office today.

After a long time today Chief Minister held meeting of all BJP MLAs and ministers and BJP core team at his Donapaula residence. “A three member panel of Sudin Dhavlikar, Francis D’Souza and Vijay Sardesai will be formed today and this panel will decide on proposal up-to Rs 5 crore,” informed Mapusa MLA Francis Dsouza after the meet.

Powers of up-to Rs 50 Lakh has also been given to each of the ministers by Chief Minister as a stop gap administrative arrangement in his absence.

Chief Minister is also meeting officials before leaving to Mumbai.

“Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy were called today and instructed on urgent and other important matters by Chief Minister,” CMO informed.