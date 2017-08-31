Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will launch online portal aimed at providing the citizens with a platform to redress their grievance tomorrow, Sept 1. If the citizens have any grievance against any Government Departments/Organization in the state, they may lodge their grievance at www.goaonline.gov.in which will go to the concerned Department for immediate redressal. The advantages of the online grievance registration service to citizen is that the citizens need not visit the departments to file their grievances. They can now register their grievance online. All status updates of the grievance redressal will be intimated to the citizen via SMS and email. Citizens will also be able to check the response towards the grievance through the portal.