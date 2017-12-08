Home Breaking News CM to meet opposition MLAs on Dec 16 to discuss development fund.... CM to meet opposition MLAs on Dec 16 to discuss development fund. Babu Kavlekar met CM today By Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 4 :00 pm CM to meet opposition MLAs on Dec 16 to discuss development fund. Babu Kavlekar met CM today - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Jyoti Sardesai takes over as Director of Food & Drugs Administration Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :46 pm ESI hospital in Margao to be open for public by Dec end Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :23 pm FDA to be equipped with special vehicle with onboard computerised lab Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :16 pm Congress alleges police negligence in detecting cannabis cultivation in Goa Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 8 :48 pm