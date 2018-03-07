Home Breaking News CM writes to Governor: panel of 3 ministers will meet every week... CM writes to Governor: panel of 3 ministers will meet every week in his absence By Digital Goa - March 7, 2018, 2 :50 pm CM writes to Governor: panel of 3 ministers will meet every week in his absence - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Police book son for abandoning his aged parents Digital Goa - March 7, 2018, 9 :17 pm Kavlekar files fresh anticipatory bail application before Panaji court Digital Goa - March 7, 2018, 9 :13 pm All party delegation seeks governors intervention in mining industry problem Digital Goa - March 7, 2018, 9 :08 pm CM to fly to Mumbai for medical checkup, may go overseas as per doctors... Team Digital Goa - March 5, 2018, 1 :10 pm