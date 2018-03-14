Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s office today rubbished reports in some section of the media that Parrikar will be brought back from Unites States to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
“Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is under treatment in US is responding well to the treatment. Reports of him returning to Lilavati, Mumbai for treatment are false and baseless,” an official statement from CMO stated.
CMO rubbishes reports of CM returning to Mumbai Hospital
