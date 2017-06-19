Goa coalition government has missed yet another date for announcing the much-awaited Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The CMP was to be announced today. However, press communique from chief minister’s office late evening states that “the Common Minimum Programme has been finalized and will be released tomorrow”. Following are the highlights of CMP as per sources – Modifying Tourism Policy to ensure high employment to local youths, Setting up of Agriculture/floriculture estates, Local farmers markets at designated places along Highways, Rice, bread, coconut and fish to be brought under Griha Adhar scheme, Work of RP 2030 to be taken up, Setting up of Physiotherapy centre in Goa, Rehabilitation of existing slums, Handing over Open spaces and road widening areas to local authorities for further development and framing of clear cut land use policy.