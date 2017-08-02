“We will see that coal pollution will come under control in Vasco. How it is achieved will be their look out. We will call a meeting of MPT, Adani and others in this regards. ,” Chief Minister Parrikar told the house today.

“I will take up the issue of pollution at MPT with the Ministry of Shipping. I will be meeting Union MoS Nitin Gadkari on August 5,”CM added.

CM also informed the house that MPT had proposed of using closed dome shaped enclosures for coal handling to prevent pollution, but there were CRZ issues involved.

State will not give extension to coal handling projects until they control pollution and study reports in this regards are satisfactory CM added. “We have even prosecuted them for exceeding permissible limits. A show cause notice has been issued on 21 July,” CM informed the house -Dig ital Goa.