A Comprehensive Coastal Security exercise for the year 2018 the first ‘Sagar Kavach Goa-01/17’ is scheduled on April 18 and 19, 2018. The last Sagar Kavach was conducted in November, 2017.

The objective of this exercise is to provide seamless seaward cover along the Goa Coast jointly by all security agencies from coastal belt area line. Intelligence and infiltration will be induced and the alertness and preparedness of the entire stakeholder including people of Goa will be tested during the exercise.