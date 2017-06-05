A life threatening Spectacle Cobra was caught just before it could enter the Jogger’s park at Chicalim. A around 12 pm of Saturday, people called Stephen Johnson, associated with Animal Rescue Squad soon after it was spotted coming from the compound of SMRC hospital in Chicalim and going towards Jogger’s park informed stephen jhonson to City breaking. The park is seen full of children these days specially due to vacation and evening people of all ages throng at the park. The cobra spotted at the right time averted risks to lives. The Cobra will be handed over to the Forest department.