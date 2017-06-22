Home News Coconut tree falls on house at Marcaim News Coconut tree falls on house at Marcaim By Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 7 :41 pm Coconut tree collapsed on the house of one Sandesh Naik at Dutlewada, Marcaim today badly damaging the roof of the house. Luckily no one was hurt. Sarpanch of the village visited Naik’s house and assured him due help - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS List of Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch elected from Mormugao taluka panchyats Team Digital Goa - June 20, 2017, 10 :45 am Nagargao Sarpanch Khadilkar claims to be youngest sarpanch in India Team Digital Goa - June 20, 2017, 10 :37 am COMMON MINIMUM PROGRAMME (CMP) of Goa Government launched Team Digital Goa - June 19, 2017, 11 :40 pm Goa Government to do away with Mahiti Ghars Team Digital Goa - June 16, 2017, 12 :11 pm