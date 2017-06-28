Home News Cocum tree falls on house at Malpem News Cocum tree falls on house at Malpem By Team Digital Goa - June 27, 2017, 2 :47 pm Cocum tree fell on the house of on Shivaprasad Joshi at Malpem, Pernem today morning. Timely assistance from fire service personnel saved the house from major damage. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS House gutted in fire at Saligao Team Digital Goa - June 27, 2017, 2 :44 pm All 3 accused in Calangute murder case nabbed Team Digital Goa - June 27, 2017, 1 :52 pm Pillion rider dies after being flung into river in bike and car accident Team Digital Goa - June 27, 2017, 1 :46 pm Traffic Dept beefs up drive against helmet less riders Team Digital Goa - June 27, 2017, 12 :43 pm