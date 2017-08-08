A model code of conduct violation complaint has been filed against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for allegedly whipping religious sentiments by using religious places and priests for launching campaign for the upcoming by-election for the Panjim assembly seat.

In its complaint filed before the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), local resident Sanjay Sarmalkar has sought disqualification of Parrikar from the by-election terming his act as complete violation of the code which came into force from July 27.