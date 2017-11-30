College Tribunal re-constituted under presidentship of Desmond D’costa By Digital Goa - November 30, 2017, 7 :59 pm The Goa govt has re-constituted a College Tribunal. Retired judge Desmond D’costa has been appointed its presiding officer for the period of 5 years. The tribunal will handle all service matters of aided college teachers. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS NGO demands arrest of Aires in Siolim lady case, Aires says he is innocent Digital Goa - November 30, 2017, 8 :17 pm GFDO opposes Mopa PDA formation Digital Goa - November 30, 2017, 8 :15 pm College Tribunal re-constituted under presidentship of Desmond D’costa Digital Goa - November 30, 2017, 7 :59 pm Villagers protest against mega project at Muder Cansaulim Digital Goa - November 29, 2017, 10 :26 pm