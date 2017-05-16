Collem Police detected the murder case that had noticed on 29th April atrail track at Collem. Accused Ningappa Thalabatta Hirahal, r/o Gadag, Karnataka, 28yrs killed Sangappa @Sanmesh Siddappa Patil native of Bagalkot, Karnataka, 30yrs, on suspicion of affair with his wife. On 2 1st April they even enjoyed liquor together near Dudhsagar. They both were drivers on mining truck and were residing at Risk, Sanvordem. Accused arrested from Kankavalli, Sindhudurg where he was employed as driver on stone quarry, DySP Sunita Sawant complemented efforts of PI Nilesh Dhaikodker and his team.