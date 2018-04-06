Colva beach, South Goa’s most popular shore will be developed under Govt. of India’s Iconic Tourist Sites project.

Colva will be India’s only beach which will be covered under this project along with 11 other tourist locations across the country which have been identified by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India. Rashmi Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, today chaired a high level meeting with all key officials from the Govt. of Goa and Goa Tourism at Panjim where details were unfolded on the Govt. of India’s Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project for Colva beach.