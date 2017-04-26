Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane today asked the medical officers to come out with a road map for effective implementation of health services in the state.”Come out with a road map listing out what is required for your health centre or hospital. We will try to fulfill all the requirements in a phased manner,” Rane said in his first interaction with medical officers from across all the state-run-hospitals and medical facilities.”The road map should be ready by May 15 after which its implementation will be initiated by the health department,” said the minister.