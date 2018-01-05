Goan parents can now keep a virtual tab on what their children are doing in school by sitting right in their homes or offices by the next academic year.

The Goa board has decided to implement the ShalaDarshan program under Digital India initiative to achieve this feat. “ If all goes as planned the ShalaDarshan initiative will be implemented from the next academic year,” informed Education director Gajanan Bhat.

Shala Darpan comprises of a real time updated web based platform and the Shaladarpan Android App and is aimed at digitizing day today activities of academic institutions. The schools will maintain an updated online data base for each student as well as teacher through the NIC provided backend software.

After registering with the portal through the school and downloading the app parents, teachers as well as other stakeholders will get this information about the student right on their mobiles or computers using the school provided credentials. From attendance to examination papers, syllabus, teachers, study material, school events, sports, mid day meal etc all details will be available to the parents and teachers while on the go. The website as well the app will provide a parent-teacher interface and is aimed at helping parents to regularly monitor their wards. Parents will also receive routine progress reports of their wards, besides the conduct during school hours.

“Shaladarshan implementation will be made mandatory for government schools as well as aided secondary schools,” Bhat informed.

The Shaladarpan initiative is being implemented on a pilot basic in Rajashthan since 2015.