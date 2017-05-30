All Dealers, Trade and Industry, Chartered Accountants, Tax Practitioners and other stake holder are informed by the Office of the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes that in view of implementation of Goods and Services Tax(GST) w.e.f. July 1, 2017, and for facilitating data migration of all existing registered Dealers to GST common Portal, no application for grant of new registrations or for carrying out any amendments to the existing registrations will be accepted w.e.f. June 1, 2017 under all the existing Laws which will be subsumed under GST viz. The Goa value Added Tax Act, 2005 (Goa No. 9 of 2005) (Except for dealers dealing in alcohol for human consumption and 5 Petroleum Products), The Central Sales tax Act 1956, The Goa Entertainment Tax Act, 1964 (Act No. 2 of 1964), The Goa Tax on Luxuries Act, 1988 (Goa Act No. 17 of 1988) and The Goa Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 2000(Goa Act No. 14 of 2000).

However in case any person becomes liable for compulsory registration under relevant provisions of above mentioned Acts during said period, he may file an application directly before the undersigned at head Office, Panaji.

All concerned are requested to take note of the same. Any application for obtaining new registration or for amendment under the new GST regime may be directly filed online on the GST common Portal in accordance with relevant provisions under the GST Law on or after July 1, 2017.