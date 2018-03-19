Goa AAP today said that the law and order situation emerging during the protest by mining dependents showed that ultimately the Aam Aadmi in the state was bearing the brunt of the successive Congress and BJP governments policies that were designed to help only a few Khas Aadmis.

The party also came in support of people who were agitating stating that they should be given some relief through the funds accumulated in the District Mineral Fund(DMF).

Simultaneous recovery of the 1 lakh crore loot was the only solution AAP added.