*COMMON MINIMUM PROGRAMME (CMP) of Goa Government launched *

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today released the Common Minimum Program(CMP) of Goa government under the theme of “SABKASAATH SABKAVIKAS – WITH GOEMKARPONN ”.

1. Agriculture /Animal Husbandry / Fisheries

1) Revisit the Agricultural Tenancy Act and make necessary amendments to ensure speedy disposal of cases through special Mamlatdar courts.

2) Necessary amendments in the legislation to recognise coconut as a state tree.

3) Create local farmers’ markets at designated spaces along the highway for local farmers to display and sell their produce.

4) Interest waiver on agricultural loans upto Rs. 1 lakh.

5) Agriculture and floriculture estates will be set up

2. Investments / Employment

1) Review all cases approved by the IPB to ensure that they are in tune with the State Investment Policy. Make necessary amendments to the IPB Act to make Goa truly a investor friendly state by facilitating single-window clearances for all proposals, thus generating employment for locals.

2) Introduce incentive schemes under investment promotion to those investors employing 80% locals to ensure and encourage local employment.

3. Housing

1) Create special hubs of aﬀordable housing through Housing Board on land parcels available with government and government bodies.

2) Rehabilitate slums that exist in the state.

4. Infrastructure

1) Strengthen and enhance the existing network of water, sewerage and electricity.

5. Regional Plan

1) Frame a clear cut land use policy.

While usage of land under forest, Khazan, CRZ (with Regulations), steep slope, eco-sensitive zones, wild life and open spaces will not be permitted, the owners of these lands however could be considered for compensation through transferable development rights. These aspects and other issues shall be part of the deliberations towards putting the policy framework in place.

2) Regional Plan for 2030 will be taken up Taluka-wise for completion after policy is in place.

3) Amend the Town & Country Planning Act to ensure open spaces and road widening areas are handed over to respective local authority for further development.

6. Education

1) Impart skill training, value education and other initiatives to ensure all-round development of our youth, to make them conﬁdent and employable, and also make them entrepreneurship oriented while continuing the current policy on MOI without any change.

7. Social Welfare

1) Strengthen all existing social welfare schemes like, DSSY, Griha Adhar and Ladli Laxmi Deenadayal Swastha Yojana initiated by the government in the past after a comprehensive review on its impact on the beneﬁciaries.

2) Formulate policy on crematorium /burial facilities for all communities.

8. Scheduled Tribe Welfare

1) Take up the issue with Government of India regarding inclusion of Dhangar community in ST.

9. Solid Waste Management

1) Set up waste management facilities along with all requisite support system to segregate and collect garbage to ensure a garbage-free Goa by 2022.

10. General

1) Ensure sensitive, responsive and accountable governance by implementing the Services Guarantee Act.

2) Preserve the environmental, architectural and cultural heritage of Goa.

3) Formulate and implement policy on ﬂoating casinos on the river Mandovi to shift them from the present location.

5) Amend the Municipalities Act to devolve more power to elected councils and implement common cadre for municipalities.

6) Create special tourist designated areas with appropriate concessions in restrictions on sound under the Environment Act, with the support of the Environment Ministry, Government of India.

8) Execute tripartite MOU between Inland Waterways Authority of India, MPT and Captain of Ports to ensure that the rivers of Goa are managed by the Government of Goa.

9) Establish a support mechanism to provide staple Goan food items like rice, pav, coconuts, ﬁsh etc to the local population by modifying the Griha Adhar Scheme.