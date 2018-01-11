A Common Service Delivery Portal offering online services from all the 14 Urban bodies in the state was launched today by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The Portal https://goaulbservice.gov.in will be a common service portal for all 14 Municipal council in the state. 17 services with online payment features such as Birth and Death Certificate, Correction of Birth and Death Certificates, Searching Panchayat Birth and Death Certificate, House Tax Online Payment, Transfer of House Tax, Online payment of Trade License and Sign Board Fees , Application for Trade License and Sign Board License ,Application for NOC for water and light connection, Online payment of Shop Rent, Booking of Halls, Night Soil Tanker, Hearse Vans, Application of Income Certificate and filing of complaint will be available through the portal.