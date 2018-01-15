Home News Commuters suffer as ferry service on Betim –Panaji remains closed News Commuters suffer as ferry service on Betim –Panaji remains closed By Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 10 :04 pm Due to problem in Gear box ferry on Betim Panaji route remained closed the whole day today. Passengers including office goers and school children suffered due to this. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS This year’s Carnaval Parade along Miramar Donapaula road – Cabral Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 9 :53 pm AAP slams govt for celebrating opinion poll day while being in alliance with MGP Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 9 :34 pm Citizens groups ‘inaugurate’ opinion poll square at Colva ahead of official inauguration Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 8 :10 pm WRD & Fisheries Minister seeks suggestions for improvement and effectiveness from staff Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 5 :46 pm