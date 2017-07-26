Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today warned that companies which don’t take proper measures to prevent pollution in coal handling will be shut down. “Companies will be shut down if they don’t prevent pollution,” he said.

“These Companies should go for modernisation to control pollution. They want only to make money,” CM opined.

The government with the help of IIT will study the pollution levels with lowered capacity in the month of October, CM added. “We are setting up various units for monitoring pollution. The two births are causing pollution as the companies are not investing in pollution control measures. If these people really want to expand they will have to prove that their current operations take care of the pollution.”