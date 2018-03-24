All government and private organisations have been asked by the government to constitute or reconstitute an Internal Complaint Committee to address issues related to harassment of women at workplace within the next 15 days.

The government has asked all its departments, organizations, undertakings, industrial establishments, educational institutions, private sector organizations, hospitals, Sport Institutes, etc to ensure the constitution or re-constitution of the Internal Complaint Committee at workplace and convey the necessary information to their respective District Officers within 15 days.

Failure to constitute/re-constitute the Committee and comply with the provisions of the Act, will attract penalty as prescribed under Section 26 of the Act stated the government order.