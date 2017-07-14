A Complaint has been filed against the attorney of Communidade of Davorlim, Leoncio Raikar for forgery and illegal selling of communidade land under survey 14/1 and 16/1 (part of Davorlim Village). The Administrator of Communidades, South Zone, Margao, Deepesh Priolkar has filed the complaint. Priolkar informed that the resolution dated May 5, 2017 submitted by Raikar to demarcate the land has not been approved by the Administrator and has no legal sanctity. The office or Government has also not granted any approval to carry out any activity in the aforesaid survey nos, he added. “I caution the general public not to fall prey by entering into any agreement to purchase any part of land in the above said survey nos,”he added.