A complaint has been filed at the Old Goa Police Station against Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar his wife Janita Madkaikar who is also the Sarpanch of Se Old Goa Panchayat and Ashish Naik the Secretary of the Panchayat over the missing file pertaining to the bungalow recently built at Old Goa next to the Basilica of Bom Jesus by the power minister.

Adv. Rodrigues has sought that the police immediately register the F.I.R under Sections 201, 204 and 420 of IPC read with Section 120-B IPC against the trio and to speedily investigate the same in accordance with law.