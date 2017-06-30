A complaint has been filed today by Adv. Aires Rodrigues over the hoarding put by Vijai Sardesai across the road on the Highway board at the entrance of Margao on the Panaji –Margao Highway.In separate complaints addressed to the PWD Principal Chief Engineer and the Superintendent of Police ( Traffic), Adv. Rodrigues has expressed surprise that officers have conveniently turned a Nelson’s eye to this illegality.

In his complaint Adv. Rodrigues has sought directions to forthwith remove the illegal hoarding and has also sought action against officers for not upholding the law.