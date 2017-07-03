A complaint has today been filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues against the BJP for holding a public meeting at the Dabolim Airport premises which was addressed by BJP National President Amit Shah. In the complaint jointly addressed to the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chief Secretary of Goa and the Director General of Police, Adv. Rodrigues has sought that an FIR be registered against the organizers of that illegal public meeting besides Amit Shah and all the other dignitaries present at the meeting as they cannot now claim to be ignorant of the legal provisions. Rodrigues in his complaint has alleged that probably for the first time ever in the history of the country, a public meeting was organized in the high security precincts of an airport