Adv. Aires Rodrigues has today filed a complaint with the Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Old Goa alleging that the bungalow built by Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar at Old Goa is within 300mts from protected monument.

In his complaint Adv. Rodrigues has stated that the bungalow by Madkaikar through his company Nikitasha Realtors Pvt Ltd lies within the prohibited 300 mts distance from the Central Protected Monument Basilica of Bom Jesus Church at Old Goa and compound wall of the bungalow is within less than 50 mts distance from the protected Monument.

A copy of the complaint has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Governor Mridula Sinha informed Aires.