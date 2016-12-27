A complaint has today been filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues at the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) over the death of a young welder Sarul Sheikh who succumbed to burn injuries at the construction site of the third Mandovi Bridge in Panaji.

Stating that the deceased worker was employed on contract basis for a construction firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T) which has been given the works of the bridge by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) Rodrigues in his complaint has pointed out that as a safe workplace is a Human and Fundamental Right of every worker the authorities need to probe whether all the required Safety Standards were in place at the site as the deceased worker reportedly fell into a hot deep trench containing tar, while he was trying to do some welding work without appropriate safety gear.

Rodrigues in his complaint has expressed apprehension that the authorities as usually done in such cases, taking advantage that the deceased is a poor and defenseless victim, would high-handedly hush up the case.

Rodrigues has sought that the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, the Managing Director of Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) be directed to explain as to how they have been mere spectators to the violation of the Human Rights of the deceased worker and other workers working on that site.

Rodrigues has also stated that the authorities need to also detail as to what measures they intend to take to avoid such inhuman mishaps leading to loss of precious lives in violation of human and fundamental rights.