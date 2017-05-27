The Mormugao mamlatdar office received complaints on nominations filed by candidates in Chicalim panchayat wards. Sangeeta Bhosle and Hemant fadte gave a complaint against Ex Deputy Sarpanch of Chicalim panchayat Kamla Prasad Yadav who had filed nominations in ward no. 4 and 6 and his wife Sunitidevi Yadav in ward no. 4, as they allegedly have two Election cards, one in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand Arjun Naik complained against Chicalim Sarpanch Neelam Naik who filed nominations from ward no. 7 OBC ward stating that she comes under creamy layer.