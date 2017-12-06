Mining lease holder Prafulla Hede today denied involvement in any mining related illegality. “Condonation in my case was granted by the Central government 1992-93. That time Goa government did not have the powers to do so,” informed Hede.
“Digambar Kamat and I have no connection at all. I am dragged in the case due to the mistake of some people from the mines department ,” he added.
