Rashtrapremi Nagrik of Goa -comprising of members of Shiv Sena –Goa division and organisations such as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Bharat Mata Ki Jai today met DGP of Goa Muktesh Chandar and demanded that permission should not be given to Islamic Organisation -Popular Front of India to organise its conference in Goa. The conference is scheduled on October 29 at Margao.