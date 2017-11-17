Home Breaking News Cong claims coal handled inGoa not used for power generation but for... Cong claims coal handled inGoa not used for power generation but for steel plant By Digital Goa - November 17, 2017, 1 :57 pm Cong claims coal handled inGoa not used for power generation but for steel plant - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Govt talks on behalf of corporates on coal and river nationalization: GAC & OROR Digital Goa - November 17, 2017, 8 :10 pm BJP Leader threatens of agitation if Sanguem water problems are not solved Digital Goa - November 17, 2017, 5 :51 pm IFFI Next Gen at Bioscope Village Digital Goa - November 16, 2017, 7 :35 pm People sometimes accept corruption but not arrogance of politicians – CM Digital Goa - November 16, 2017, 6 :02 pm