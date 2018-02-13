Home Breaking News Cong & Goa Forward not in favour of auctioning of mining leases.... Cong & Goa Forward not in favour of auctioning of mining leases. Support traditional lease holders By Digital Goa - February 13, 2018, 10 :03 am Cong & Goa Forward not in favour of auctioning of mining leases. Support traditional lease holders - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Carnival parade enthralled thousands in Vasco Digital Goa - February 12, 2018, 10 :11 pm Mahila Congress gives govt 7 days deadline to suspend PSI in lady constable Parcekar... Digital Goa - February 12, 2018, 10 :04 pm Auctioning of iron ore leases will not serve the interest of State – Congress Digital Goa - February 12, 2018, 9 :56 pm Roy Naik files for anticipatory bail Digital Goa - February 12, 2018, 9 :51 pm