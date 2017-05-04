The Congress today said it will contest the bypoll which is likely to be held soon to facilitate Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikars entry into the State Legislative Assembly. “Whichever constituency Parrikar is going to contest, Congress will field its candidate against him. The party has decided that it will defeat Parrikar in the by-election,” Goa Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said.

Kavlekar said Congress has a strong organisational set up in both the constituencies from where parrikar may contest, adding, “Congress has able leaders who can take Parrikar head on.”