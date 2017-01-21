Home Breaking News Cong top brass busy in damage control over ties with Goa Forward. Cong top brass busy in damage control over ties with Goa Forward. By Team Digital Goa - January 21, 2017, 10 :10 am Cong top brass busy in damage control over ties with Goa Forward. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike413FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Be Informed – Vote Judiciously – Church advises Goan Voters Team Digital Goa - January 20, 2017, 11 :11 pm 272 candidates left after scrutiny 133 rejected Team Digital Goa - January 20, 2017, 8 :57 pm One Died Five Injured In Tragic Self Accident At Nhaibag, Pernem Team Digital Goa - January 20, 2017, 8 :47 pm 405 nominations received till last day, scrutiny tomorrow - - January 19, 2017, 12 :22 am