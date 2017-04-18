Govt should stop harassment of villagers of Sonshi. Govt is acting in an inhuman way when villagers are facing dust pollution and other problems. We are not demanding closure of mining. But Govt must show humanity as children too came on road says Leader of opposition Babu Kawlekar. Meanwhile AAP has also condemned the state administration’s action of arresting villagers of Sonshi who were protesting against the indiscriminate mining and ore transportation in violation of Supreme Court and High Court directions. The Police and the officers of state administration have acted not as public servants but as agents of the mining companies involved: AAP.