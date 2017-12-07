Goa Congress today stated that police machineries of the state has to be blamed for utter negligence in detecting cannabis cultivation in the state.

GPCC president Shantaram Naik said, “Unawareness on part of Goa police about the cultivation for so long is a serious matter and points to negligence on their part.”

“Sarpanch of Candolim, Blaze Fernandes and his Partner Lenny Fialho have to spill the beans , and inform the people of Goa, as regards the politician who encouraged him and protected him in the matter of Cannabis Cultivation,” he added.