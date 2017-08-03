Congress announces candidates- Chodankar in Panaji & Roy in Valpoi By Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 8 :47 pm Goa Congress today officially announced the names of Girish Chodankar from Panaji and Roy Ravi Naik from Valpoi as the party candidates for the bye polls to be held on August 23,2017. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Four Control rooms set up in view of byepolls Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 10 :36 pm Bill seeking transfer of tenancy cases to Mamlatdars passed by Goa Legislative assembly Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 10 :12 pm Cabinet approves tree status for Coconut ‘palm ‘ Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 9 :32 pm Cabinet approves transfer of land at Bainguinim to SWMC for garbage treatment plant Team Digital Goa - August 2, 2017, 9 :01 pm