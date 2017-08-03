Selection of candidates by Congress for Panaji and Valpoi looks to be an attempt to whip up caste sentiments in the state alleged Goa Forward Party today. “Is this an attempt to whip up caste sentiments in the state by the Congress in desperation and frustration? “questioned Goa forward party chief spokesperson Trojano Demello while speaking to media in the capital.

Stating that Congress has challenged the popular sentiment of the Goan electorate who are against family Raj he opined, “Girish Chodankar is a non starter.”