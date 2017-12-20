Goa Congress today expressed concern over the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill (FRDI) Bill 2017 propGoa Congress today expressed concern over the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill (FRDI) Bill 2017 proposed by the center.

President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Shantaram Naik said “BJP Government is going to commit a virtual dacoity on bank accounts of common man through a legislation called Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill (FRDI) Bill 2017.”

Presently, the bill is before the Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

