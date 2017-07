Goa Congress today gheraoed Goa Airport Director Bhupesh Negi for allowing BJP to hold public meeting at the Airport premises. “The director admitted that no permission was taken for the meeting,” said Congress leader Girish Chodankar. Congress has demanded that AAI should file FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party for holding public meeting at securitywise sensitive area like the airport. State BJP had organised a function at the airport premises to welcome BJP national leader Amit Shah on June 1