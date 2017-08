Girish Chodankar of Congress and Anand Shirodkar of GSM filed their nominations today for Panaji seat. Roy Naik also filed his nomination from Valpoi seat on Congress ticket. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and health minister Vishwajeet Rane have already filed their nominations on behalf of BJP in Panaji and Valpoi respectively. Saturday is the last day for filling nominations for the bypoll elections scheduled on August 23